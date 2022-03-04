[VIDEO] Maksim Chmerkovskiy is reunited with his wife

Getty Images

The former professional dancer Dancing With the StarsMaksim Chmerkovskiy, had been trapped in the Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion after traveling there to begin filming the Ukrainian version of World of Dance.

He holed up for more than a week in a bomb shelter at his hotel until he was finally able to board a train bound for Warsaw, Poland. Later, he was able to take a flight to the United States and on Wednesday night, March 2, he met his wife, also a professional dancer from Dancing With the StarsPeta Murgatroyd.

This is the precious moment when they both met again at the airport.

Maks said “You better not want to know the details” about his situation in Ukraine





Play



Video Video related to the emotional reunion of this couple at the airport after returning from Ukraine 2022-03-03T13:02:09-05:00

In the video, photographers and paparazzi caught Maks and Peta embracing after he disembarked from the flight. They were visibly emotional as they reunited after the tense week in which Maks got stuck in the Ukraine.

When asked what being home meant to him, Maks replied: “I just wanted to be here. People need to understand how that works, but I really don’t know what to say at this point.”

Peta was asked how it felt to have her husband home, and she said, “Very good.”

Maks was also asked to elaborate on what happened, saying, “You better not want to know the details” and also that he is just “trying to process” everything that happened to him.

“I’m really trying to process the fact that I’m here and not somewhere else – the place I just left is being bombed right now. Right where I was in Kiev, I was safe, but that place was no longer safe,” the dancer said.

He later added: “I have no idea what to say, I have no idea what I’m going to do now. I’m trying to process all of this and I just want to go home.”

Maks praised the Ukrainian people and said that the United States had to intervene

When Maks was asked by reporters about what he was seeing and experiencing in Ukraine, he said, “I want to say hi to the reporters over there. They are heroes.”

He also said he would post more information on his social media accounts and urged his fans to “follow the process.”

“Right now there is a big airstrike in Kiev, a big airstrike in nearby areas. Putin went crazy, he is losing and what he is doing now is like being a baby throwing a tantrum,” said Maks.

He then praised the Ukrainian people and said that they are the main reason the country stands against Russia.”

The reason why Ukraine is standing up right now is because of the Ukrainian people and the fact that the whole world is helping,” Maksim said, detailing that many other countries have sent aid.

“A big hello to Poland, a big hello to the neighboring countries. The way I was treated throughout this process was spectacular. I can only revere the Poles,” she said. “And beyond that, Ukraine is getting a lot of help.”

He also said that if the United States does not get involved, “the conflict is going to reach the whole world.”

“I think in 2022, after this, we have to completely rethink the way we do things as a planet. One person alone cannot be capable of creating this chaos,” Maks said.

If you want to know how you can help the people of Ukraine, Maksim and Peta have pointed to Bethenny Frankel’s organization B Strong, which helps in humanitarian crises around the world. You can donate money here.

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS AT HEAVY.COM