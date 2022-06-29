Video: Maná vocalist fell on a fan on stage – Music and Books – Culture

The Mexican group performed last weekend of June 25 and 26 in Los Angeles, California, and surprised their fans by inviting one of the concertgoers up on stage so she could get closer to the musicians she admires.

The nice gesture of the musicians quickly generated grace before the thousands of spectators, because the woman, who said her name was Nancy, ran up on stage and inadvertently “tackled” the band’s vocalist: Fher Olvera.

The same members of the band published a funny video through their social networks in which the embarrassing moment can be seen. The woman can be seen running into Olvera’s open arms and lunging at him.

What’s your name? …Do you happen to play American football?

Due to the surprise, the singer fell on the woman and They remained in a curious embrace on the floor of the platform, as the woman surrounded Fher with her legs. Quickly, one of the security team members took the woman by the arm and pulled her away from the star.

Although the fall could have become dangerous, the Mexican singer accepted the small encounter with humor and said “What’s your name? (…) Do you happen to play American football?”.

Thanks to his funny comments, he reassured the fan, while the shouts and laughter of the public were heard. When Maná decided to share the video on his Instagram account, they accompanied it with the title “Like when you go to wrestling instead of a concert.”

Among the comments on the publication is that of Nancy, who She assured that she was overwhelmed by emotion and apologized for causing the singer’s fall. So far, the video has reached more than 700 thousand views.

