VIDEO | Matías Almeyda starred in an altercation with a fan

During the game between San Jose Earthquakes and Nashville Soccer Club of the MLS, which ended in a 2-2 draw, Matias Almeydacoach of the California team, got into a little altercation with a fan.

During the rest of the game played in the PayPal Park and while the Argentine coach crossed the bridge that connects the dressing rooms with the field received several offenses by a fan of Hispanic origin.

ICYMI: Matias Almeyda got in another brief verbal altercation with a fan at halftime. Fan cussed him out. He stopped and says “How?” Looks like he tried to confront him, but went back across the bridge to start the game #Quakes74 ????#SJvNSH pic.twitter.com/r9cd6DiyQE — Todd Inoue (@Nattotodd) April 16, 2022

before the screams, the South American sought to confront the person that he was offending him, he was even heard to say a “as?”; However, the elements of his coaching staff stopped him so that the situation did not escalate.

“We are going to the second chin (…), we are going to the second, we are going to go to the second”, was part of the shouts and insults that the San Jose Earthquakes fan, which continued claiming Pelado’s assistants.