[VIDEO] Matt James unintentionally touches a breast

former contestant bachelor Matt James apologized for touching a woman’s breast, but even she says it was an accident.

According to US Weekly, it happened during a 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Ruffles game on Friday, February 18, 2022. The woman in question was her teammate Brittney Elena of Real Husbands of Hollywood.

James, the 25th season bachelor, briefly touched her chest when she came up behind him while he had the ball. You can watch the video below.

James apologized to Elena, but she says it was a “simple mistake”

On Twitter, Elena revealed that James had apologized and that it was unintentional.

Elena shared the video on Twitter and made it clear that she is not upset. “🤣🤣🤦🏽‍♀️🤣🤣 He said sorry! It was a simple mistake lol,” she wrote.

Who is Brittney Elena? According to her IMDB profile, she is “an actress, known for Bronzeville (2017), Couple’s Night (2017) and JC Tha Barber (2017)”.

He posted information about the game on Facebook:

IT’S GAME DAY 😤😈😭 I STILL CAN’T BELIEVE I’M PLAYING IN THE @nba @nbaallstar CELEBRITY GAME! ALL GLORY TO GOD 🙌🏽 Tune in to @espn tonight at 7PM ET,” she wrote. Elena also has a YouTube channel.

People mocked James on Twitter

“I think Matt James forgot that there are women on his team,” one tweet said.

People left a variety of comments below that tweet, including,

“Clearly there are no intentions on their part. I hope you are not offended.” one Twitter user wrote.

“This comment section makes me realize that there is absolutely no hope for society. He didn’t do this on purpose, it was clearly a mistake. He thought he was a boy, this is not sexual harassment, you guys need serious help”, another wrote.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen guys do that either…what was he doing?” another Twitter user questioned.

James posted a photo on Instagram showing him with a basketball:

James and Rachael Kirkconnell, his girlfriend, recently shared Valentine’s Day gift ideas as part of a paid sponsorship, according to E Online.

The couple was very much in love on Valentine’s Day. She wrote this ode to James:

the butterflies haven’t stopped since the first night I met you 🖤 happy day of love to each of you! Sometimes I feel like this holiday gets a bad rap because most think it’s for grand gestures and gifts: the chocolate, the flowers, the white tablecloth dinners… but take all that away and it’s really just a day to celebrate love. Do we need a whole day designated for that? maybe not, but how well we do it! wear it today to remind someone, anyone in your life how much you love them. your mom, your best friend, your co-worker, even yourself (especially yourself). We always need more love in this world. put something extra today 🙂 I LOVE YOU GUYS xoxoxoxo

