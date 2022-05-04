VIDEO Met Gala 2022: this embarrassing detail that forced Kim Kardashian to keep her coat on while climbing the stairs

With Blake Lively and her dress inspired by the Statue of Liberty and Kim Kardashian and her Marilyn Monroe outfit, the 2022 Met Gala was truly the fashion event of the year. For ex-girlfriend Kanye Westobtain the right to carry the real dress of Marilyn Monroe at President Kennedy’s birthday in 1962 was a test. The Ripley Museum has agreed to loan the $4.81 million dress (about 4.5 million euros) to the star on the sole condition that she wears it only when climbing the stairs and then changes. Except that a small incident forced Kim Kardashian to keep her white fur coat during her appearance!

Kim Kardashian failed to close Marilyn Monroe’s dress

Although Marilyn Monroe was taller than Kim Kardashian (1m60 for the blonde and 1m55 for the brunette), the companion of Pete Davidson is much luscious. In terms of measurements, the two women are fundamentally different: Marilyn had a waist of 55 centimeters and hips of 89 centimeters so much say that Kim Kardashian is 66 centimeters around the waist and 99 around the hips. Even having lost 7 kilos for the Met Gala, the case turned out to be very complicated. Known for her very rounded bottom, Kim Kardashian really struggled to put on Marilyn Monroe’s iconic 6000 crystal dress. Especially since the museum had forbidden him to put on cream or oils that could have allowed the fabric to slide more easily on the skin. In the video posted on Instagram by the Ripley museum, we can see Kim Kardashian and her assistants trying in vain to put the dress on her. As a result, she was forced to wear it open in the back with her fur coat to hide the deception!