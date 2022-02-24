VIDEO: Mhoni Vidente makes a tragic prediction about Pepe, Ángela and Leonardo Aguilar

One of the most beloved families of the show is undoubtedly the one made up of Pepe, Angela, Leonardand other singers of the Aguilar Dynasty, which began with the marriage of Doña Flor Silvestre and Don Antonio Aguilar, and therefore fans and media always seek the well-being of these performers as they have become great exponents of Regional Music Mexican.

But this time, Mhoni Vidente gave alarming news about the famous family, which alerted her fans, as she announced in her predictions that a tragedy is coming for two of the families closest to each other and also very loved by the Hispanic public, they are the Aguilar Dynasty and the Figueroa family, specifically the descendants of Joan Manuel.

The famous fortune-teller warned that both families are currently involved in a lawsuit, which they must settle as soon as possible, and recalled the good relationship they had before Don Antonio Aguilar and Joan Sebastian died.

“Joan Sebastian in life got along very well with Antonio Aguilar, they visited each other’s ranches, they lent each other horses, but right now they bring a lawsuit with the Figueroa family, especially with José Manuel, the eldest “indicated the astrologer.

Mhoni Vidente assured during the live broadcast he made on his Heraldo de México program that a tragedy is coming for one of the families, so he invited them to settle their differences.

“A tragedy occurs to either of the two families, to the Aguilars or else to the Figueroas, these negative energies that are occurring between them will end badly. It is not that they fight with blows or ‘gunshots’ but that so many negative energies that are occurring between them, are going to become a tragedy on the part of either of the two families “referred the fortune-teller.

Finally, Mhoni stressed that both dynasties should collaborate together again and fraternize again: “So they should not fight to fight or take scandals where not. They must have a collaboration together in every way.”

