VIDEO: Money is money! Lyn May gives controversial advice to Belinda

Mexico City.- The breaking of Christian Nodal and Belinda It has been a topic of conversation for a few days, because this year they would get married, and he also gave her a engagement ring three million dollars, that is, 60 million Mexican pesos.

Due to this, social networks were divided, some who are in favor of her and others in favor of him, but there is a question that stands out and that is what he will do with the jewel.

Many celebrities have come out to comment on it and Lyn May It could not be the exception, so, to everyone’s surprise, he defended her, and indicated that because she is talented and beautiful, she has no need to hang out with men for interest, however, she indicated that if she has the opportunity to get money from them So let him do it.

She doesn’t need to do those things, but if she can get the money out of them, let her take it out because money is very important in life and she’s not bad, she’s smart. I think that a person who looks for the future of his family is not bad, he is intelligent. She to take him out, to take him out, so that after a while he has a good time “.

On this subject, she recalled that she went through a similar situation when she was young. “They gave me cars, they gave me Mink coats, they gave me houses. I had three husbands who gave me, each one gave me a house in different places so that I wouldn’t smell of the other… the most important thing was that he gave me the love of my life, he gave me a lot of affection, he gave me respect, he made me a lady and that was very important to me. After the things he gave me, he made me respect myself.”