VIDEO: Money is money! Lyn May gives controversial advice to Belinda

James 9 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 62 Views


Mexico City.- The breaking of Christian Nodal and Belinda It has been a topic of conversation for a few days, because this year they would get married, and he also gave her a engagement ring three million dollars, that is, 60 million Mexican pesos.





Source link

About James

Check Also

Showering every day: is it good or bad for the skin?

When it comes to celebrities, there is a whole cult — not to say morbid …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved