(VIDEO) Moussa Dembele’s tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after Cresswell’s red

West Ham United continued their impressive Europa League run on Thursday night, taking on Lyon in the quarter-finals at the London Stadium.

Indeed, on a slight foul according to fans, Moussa Dembélé managed to get Aaron Cresswell sent off and winked, taking inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo’s antics in 2006. Dembele played his part perfectly in the situation and further wrapped fans up by winking at the camera, with fans jumping to the conclusion that it was proof of a dip.

The wink was reminiscent of the one Ronaldo gave to his own bench, after he “helped” get Wayne Rooney sent off at the World Cup 16 years ago. The pair were teammates at Manchester United at the time, when Rooney hit Ricardo Carvalho as the defender was all over him.

On Thursday night, Hammers fans argued it all out and they say it was a ‘dive’. However, if the referee considered it a foul and the Frenchman was running at high speed, any contact could bring him down, so he had no choice but to send him off. VAR wasn’t going to overturn it either, as it was by no means a ‘clear and obvious mistake’ on the part of the man in the middle, no matter what the home fans said. As a reminder, even after the red David Moyes’ men managed to draw at home.

