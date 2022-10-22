Video Music Awards | Drake, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber in the running on Sunday evening

(New York) The MTV Video Music Awards, which recognize music videos from the music industry in the United States, are back this Sunday with some of the biggest names in music competing in several categories.

Artists Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar dominate the competition with seven nominations each. The collaboration of Harlow and Lil Nas X, Industry Babypropelled their nominations, putting them in competition for Artist of the Year along with Canadian rapper and songwriter Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo.

Close behind are singers Harry Styles and Doja Cat, who each garner six nominations, while Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Tayler Swift and Toronto’s The Weeknd are nominated in five categories.

Stars Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj will host the gala which will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, which will air beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Singer Nicki Minaj will perform the big hits of her career before being honored in turn for having been avant-garde with her style in the world of hip-hop, breaking down barriers and propelling her to the title of superstar. The award she will receive is named after the late singer Michael Jackson.

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bad Bunny will also take the stage to entertain the crowd.

The most awarded artist in MTV history is none other than Madonna, who has been awarded 20 statuettes over the years. The American singer can boast of being the only artist who has at least one nomination for each of the MVAs for five decades. She got her 69e nomination for his 14e studio album Mrs X.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar returns to the nominees for the first time since 2018, with nominations for best hip-hop, best direction, best visual effects, best editing and a category known as “video for good”; his songs family ties and N95 are competing for best cinematography.

Canadian rapper Drake is nominated for Video of the Year for his song Way 2 Sexy.

Another well-known Ontarian, singer Justin Bieber is nominated with The Kid LAROI in the Song of the Year category for their hit Stay.