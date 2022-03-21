VIDEO: Nathanael Cano participates in a fight in a bar in San Carlos | News from Mexico

SONORA, Mexico.- Last night there was a fight in the Maukaa restaurant-bar in San Carlosin which the Sonoran apparently participated Nathanael Cano.

In the recordings shared through TikTokyou can see how some people began to exchange blows at the bar and even one of them ended up falling into a pool. In addition, a man appears being subdued by a security guard.

Also, in another video appears the controversial singer of lying corridos being accompanied by a couple of people.

Later, the one born in Hermosillo, Sonora, He shared a couple of videos on his Instagram account where he explained the situation, recordings that he later deleted.

