VIDEO: Niurka and Juan Vidal overflow passion in “The House of the Famous”

“The House of the Famous” has given to talk especially for Niurka Marcos and Laura Bozzo, which have divided the reality show. Now the vedette raised the temperature again when kissing with another of the participants of the reality show, John Vidal.

And it is that in recent days there has been chemistry between the two contestants, however some participants have commented that this relationship is faked by “the scandal woman” to avoid the elimination of the Telemundo reality show.

Faced with these questions, The Cuban has answered Ivonne Montero: “Well, I am a very good actress, but what a delicious kiss”, to later passionately kiss the actor again.

This is not the first time that Niurka has been affectionate with a partner from the reality show, since Previously, she was very close to Salvador Zerboni and recently kissed Ivonne Montero, pointing out that kissing is not a big step for her.

But without a doubt, the moment that made the difference was when The vedette approached the actor’s bed to give him a passionate goodnight kiss, showing that the attraction between celebrities could be real.

Watch here the passionate night kiss between Niurka and Juan Vidal