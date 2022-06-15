VIDEO: Niurka is threatened with pulling her teeth in ‘The House of Celebrities’

The reality of “The House of the Famous” it gets more tense because a few days ago Niurka Marcos and Daniella Navarro staged one of the strongest fights that there has been so far in this second season.

The Venezuelan actress couldn’t take it anymore with the screams of the Cuban and began to argue and try to put the experienced vedette in her placeSo much was the tension that the other members of the house were shocked without saying a single word.

Before this, Niurka was offended because some of his companions decided to put crosses on his face as a synonym for war, given thisthe Cuban asked that they have respect for the symbol of faith and ensure that the crosses are not used to play.

Due to the above, the tension between Daniella and Niurka was increasing, so after everything that happened they began to yell at each other until the Venezuelan lowered her pants and the Cuban star accused her of having an operated butt.

This comment by Niurka angered Daniella even more, who assured that everything about the Cuban woman is operated from her teeth to her breasts and butt.

The discussion did not stop there because Navarro assured that he did lower his pants it is because he had no other option since in order for them to pay attention to him he had to overflow to Niurka’s level

“You have to act like you, put yourself at your level, that’s what feeds you”, said the Venezuelan actress about lowering her pants.

However, Daniela Navarro warned that only because the rules of La Casa de los Famosos do not allow it, otherwise they would have already beaten the Cuban woman and thus pulled her teeth: “I am afraid Niurka Marcos, the one with the scandal, I am afraid. Thank God we can’t give each other blows because I would have pulled out those veneer teeth you have”Daniella Navarro concluded.

You may also like: