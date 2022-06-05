Video: Nodal Strikes Back Espinoza Paz for defending J Balvin | News from Mexico

HERMOSILLO, Sonora.- The controversial fight between Christian Nodal and J Balvin It quickly went viral among the media and social networks, but it has intensified more now than the Sinaloan singer Espinoza Paz He came out to defend the Colombian through a publication on his social networks.

(Espinoza Paz / Instagram).



Internet users and Nodal himself described Paz as an opportunist for his publication. Christian made known his annoyance with the singer-songwriter from Sinaloa and in small interviews with the Hermosillon media that awaited his farewell at the Hermosillo International Airportasked to send a message to Espinoza.

Hey! Tell Espinoza Paz not to be a malinchista, not because he lives in Colombia (he’s going to change sides), support your race, don’t be a pende**, “he said.

In the same way, he mentioned that the message of Peace it made sense and that he supported him in that, but that he looked like an opportunist in the face of the media fight. For that reason, he said that if there were other circumstances he would support it.

Everything Espinoza Paz said makes sense, but what doesn’t make sense is that he wants to defend others just because he lives in Colombia, or maybe he has projects with J Balvin. You have to be consistent with everything, because it’s a good message, brother; but not when I’m in a battle with that pend ** (Balvin) “, he concluded her.

