VIDEO: North West transforms into Kanye West on TikTok with Kim Kardashian | News from Mexico

kim kardashian has been seen under the spotlight of hollywood the last months of her life and not for very good reasons, since her ex-husband Kanye West He has committed multiple offenses against the Jewish and African-American community that have led him to be banned from various social networks and multi-million dollar contracts.

Despite the fact that Kim has expressed that she wants to get as far away from Kanye as possible, the reality is that they will always be united thanks to their four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. In this sense, the businesswoman has returned to star in another moment that broke social networks.

The American rapper, who faces mental health problems was imitated by his eldest daughter North, who appeared dressed as her father alongside Kim in a video of TikTok. The short film immediately went viral, with netizens expressing surprise at the abundant similarities between the father and daughter.

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

For many, the moment was fun and without any motivation to generate controversy, while others criticize Kim for continuing to share content with his minor daughtera fact that in the past brought him problems with his Kanye West.

the celebrity of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and the singer of “Heartless” began dating in 2012 and after the success of their relationship, they decided to contract marriage just two years later, in 2014.

However, through the years problems arose that over time increased in proportion. This because of the behavior of Kanye, who suffers from Bipolar disorder. After the artist’s attempt to apply as US presidential candidate in 2020 and reveal personal information about her family, Kim decided to apply for the divorce.

