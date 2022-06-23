Video of a romantic kiss between Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne comes to light when she was still with Johnny Depp

Jun 22 2022 – 8:30 p.m.



Almost a month after Amber Heard lost the defamation trial against her ex-husband, Jhonny Deep, a video begins to circulate on social networks about an alleged infidelity with supermodel Cara Delevingne.

The actress is still in the public eye after the long legal battle she waged against the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” for weeks, in which the harmful relationship between the two was revealed.

Despite not winning the litigation, the actress continues to maintain her position and has assured on several occasions that justice was not done. In addition, she reiterated that the actor lied throughout the litigation.

The video that would prove Amber Heard’s infidelity

In the midst of these explosive statements, a video is now circulating on social networks that would be proof that the protagonist of “Aquaman” was unfaithful to the actor.

In the recording, which was released by the Popcorned portal, the actress can be seen entering one of the elevators of the Eastern Columbia Lofts building in Los Angeles, where Johnny Depp lived.

Amber enters the elevator where the model was already and plants a passionate kiss on her. According to the media, this recording dates from 2016, when she was still married to the interpreter of Jack Sparrow.

Video of the Eastern Columbia elevator in Los Angeles where Johnny lived. AH is shown cheating on Depp with Cara Delevingne. I think this video is new, I had not seen it before, only part of it. pic.twitter.com/S17RvWMSFg — ༒Justice For Johnny Depp༒ (@twiggywitch) June 21, 2022

This would not be Amber’s only infidelity, because in the middle of the trial a video was also revealed where the actress had a loving attitude with the actor. James Francosomething that she denied.

@jfjohnnydepp_ Amber Heard’s relationship with James Franco 🔥 #johnnydepp #justiceforjohnnydepp #johnnydeppisinnocent #jamesfranco #fyp #parati #camillevasquez ♬ original sound – #JusticeForJohnnyDepp

The video of Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne went viral after the actress was caught shopping for clothes at a outlet store in New York City.

