Video of altercation between woman and Chinese in hardware store

An video of five minutes captured all the details of the altercation between a young Dominican woman and a citizen Chinesewhich culminated in his death, an event that occurred last week in a hardware store from Juan Pablo Duarte Avenue, in the National District.

In the audiovisual it is observed Franyelis Maria Fulcar30, and Jhei Leet, 34, while working at the Hardware store Z&C, located in the Gregorio Luperón expansion.

Later, the young woman is seen throwing an invoice book at the counter. Immediately afterwards, the deceased hits the woman with the same thrown notebook. This causes Fulcar to throw the notebook again at Leet, who then kicks him.

In it video Fulcar is seen bending down to pick up a knife, apparently unsheathing it and injuring the victim with it. The woman is then shown leaving to get help. When other people arrive, the young woman gets lost in the video.

The man was immediately removed from the hardware store and riding in a vehicle, but he died shortly after arriving at the Moscoso Puello hospital emergency room, a few meters from the commercial establishment, reported a communication staff from the aforementioned health center.

The National Police reiterated this Monday the call to Fulcar so that he surrenders by the means he deems pertinent.