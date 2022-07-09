Video of Amber Heard and Cara Delevigne kissing goes viral

By: Diana Valencia

A new infidelity of Amber Heard to Johnny Dep was revealed and a video was leaked in which the actress can be seen kissing in an elevator with the model Cara Delevigne.

It should be noted that it was in the same elevator of the Eastern Columbia building in Los Angeles that Amber was recorded driving James Franco to his apartment while Johnny was away on business. Said video was exhibited during the trial in which Johnny claimed damages for the defamation to which he was subjected and which left Amber practically on the street.

Video of the Eastern Columbia elevator in Los Angeles where Johnny lived. AH is shown cheating on Depp with Cara Delevingne. I think this video is new, I had not seen it before, only part of it. pic.twitter.com/S17RvWMSFg — ༒Johnny Depp Got Justice༒ (@twiggywitch) June 21, 2022

This scandal is unleashed after Heard was recognized as the owner of the most beautiful face in the world.

Versions assure that the existence of this video would demonstrate what had been speculated about a third person involved in the romance he had with Elon Musk. It would be Cara.

So far, neither Amber Heard neither Cara Delevingne They have talked about it.