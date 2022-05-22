Video of Christian Nodal comes to light before fame “when he worked at Coppel before Belinda”

fans of Christian Nodal were in charge of making known through social networks a video in which he appears before rising to fame when allegedly worked for the Mexican store Coppel, so, interpreting one of his greatest hits, they showed how he looked a few years ago.

In the midst of the controversy that was generated a few days ago for making public a conversation he had with Belinda when they were dating, in which he also states that the interpreter asked for money not only for her, but also for her parentsThe singer’s followers have tried to remember the good image he had before fame and luxury, so they shared a video in which the Sonoran can be seen when he supposedly worked for a famous store in Mexico.

In the recording released through TikTok, the native of Caborca, Sonora appears, performing the song “Adiós Amor”, which years later would become a success.

“Nodal when he worked at the Coppel corporate before Belinda“, is the phrase with which they accompanied the recording that has spread rapidly within other social networks.

And although they assure that at that time he was an employee of the Mexican company that offers products with payment facilities, some users affirm that this is not the case, since he has a passport in his hand that shortly after he keeps in his pants pocket, so some more assume that he is actually in a Foreign Office.

Of course, they also highlight the vocal power with which he has captivated millions of followers, in addition to the appearance of his face, because at that time he did not have any tattoos on his face.

It should be noted that so far Christian Nodal has not come out to confirm or deny the series of speculations around said video, so it is only worth noting the great affection of the public who continue to show all their support for him despite the scandal that was generated on May 18 and in the that the families of both singers have been involved.

