Video of deadly beating of taxi driver in Queens; two arrested

Two people have been arrested as suspects in the case of the taxi driver who was fatally beaten in Queens a few days ago, according to police reports.

In the last few hours, the police had released a surveillance video of the incident where the group of people can be seen beating the taxi driver named Kutin Gyimah on Saturday morning.

Police were asking the public for help identifying the people in the video.

Later it was learned of a detainee and then another.

The Police Commissioner put a message on social networks where she reported the first capture.

“Our detectives currently have one person in custody charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Kutin Gyimah. As the investigation and search for more suspects continues, we need the help of anyone who may have information. Call #800577TIPS Commissioner Sewell wrote.

Police have identified one of the suspected attackers as 20-year-old Austin Amos.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Investigators say the people they are looking for were passengers in Gyimah’s taxi, and that he chased them after they ran away without paying.

Police found Gyimah unconscious on the ground with a head injury and he was pronounced dead at hospital.

