Video of Emilia Clarke in the series “Secret Invasion”

Emilia Clarke joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe a while ago and leaks about her new job have already begun to come to light.

secret invasion is the next series that the studio is working on for Disney Plus and will be part of Phase 4 of the UCM. Little by little the title was taking shape and work is already underway on filming.

For now, few official details are known about the project and much less about the character that the actress will have British.

As is customary, leaks and information shared unofficially are the first signs of a ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ project.

This time the publication that went viral on social networks was a behind the scenes video. It’s all about a fight starring the 35-year-old performer.

read also



Charlie Cox came to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with demands and asked for a change in his Daredevil







Finn Wolfhard, protagonist of “Stranger Things”, could reach the Marvel Universe





As can be seen, Clarke’s combat rival wears a capture suit of movement, so its real appearance will be created by CGI (computer generated image).

Based on the images, and considering how little is known about secret invasionit is likely that the character of the actress face a skrull. It is about a race of changeable aliens that have a presence in the MCU.

A detail that fans liked a lot is that in the video you can see how the girl manages to land a blow and free herself from her enemy. With this she shows her strength and ability.

With these details it can be seen that Emilia Clarke would embody an important character in secret invasionthe new bet of Marvel Studios.

Look the following video: