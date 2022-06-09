Entertainment

Video of Emilia Clarke in the series “Secret Invasion”

Emilia Clarke joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe a while ago and leaks about her new job have already begun to come to light.

secret invasion is the next series that the studio is working on for Disney Plus and will be part of Phase 4 of the UCM. Little by little the title was taking shape and work is already underway on filming.

For now, few official details are known about the project and much less about the character that the actress will have British.

As is customary, leaks and information shared unofficially are the first signs of a ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ project.

This time the publication that went viral on social networks was a behind the scenes video. It’s all about a fight starring the 35-year-old performer.

Emilia Clarke in "secret invasion"

