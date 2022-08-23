Video of Mick Jagger at Coldplay concert goes viral — Rock&Pop

Coldplay continues with his world tour Music of the Spheres World Tourwhich will soon bring them to our country with not one, but four concerts at the National Stadium scheduled for next September 20, 21, 23 and 24, and while we await their arrival, several music figures they didn’t want to miss their recitalsjust like you did Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones.

The viral video of Mick Jagger enjoying a Coldplay concert

Through his Twitter account, the vocalist and leader of The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, shared a video of him enjoying the recital that Coldplay gave last Sunday August 21 in London (England).

In this regard, the musician joked that going to the concert was like “working on vacation”. This last comment in reference to him also He is on tour with his band.

In the videoMick Jagger can be seen waving his arms as Coldplay sang Fix You. While the singer a glow stick on his wrist.

And it is that after his six concerts at Wembley Stadium in the English capital, with sold-out tickets, Coldplay decided to add several other shows in the UK and Europe by 2023.

The band, led by singer Chris Martin, has been touring around the world since the second half began and has now extended into next year. During May, June and July of next year, the band will play in Portugal, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and more. And also two new dates will be added in the United Kingdom in Manchester and Cardiff.

The new dates will begin in Coimbra, Portugal on May 17. To later play two shows at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 31 and June 1.

A date was also set in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium for June 6, before the tour. concludes with two concerts at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on July 15 and 16.

Before these shows, the band will conclude its 2022 dates in Glasgow this week. With two dates in Hampden Park this August 23 and Wednesday 24.





