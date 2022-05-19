Entertainment

Video of Nodal with extra drinks is filtered

Now what Nodal is in the middle of the controversy For having leaked a conversation with Belinda, they did not forgive him on social networks and criticized him for it.

About the topic, a Twitter user recalled the life of excesses that the singer was leading, as we told you on TV Notas in February, because this was precisely one of the reasons for his breakup with Belinda.

“This is not to focus on your career, in truth, as an artist and a person, you are sad, how horrible that to come out you are talking about the woman you swore to love, naco, drunk”, they wrote, along with a video of the singer with too many drinks.

Apparently the video is not recent but in it you can see Nodal together with a friend toasting his Grammy award, while his companion says, “I’m probably a little drunk”to which he replies, “probably me too”.

Fans remember Nodal's excesses

Let us remember that Nodal recently accepted that after the excesses, is trying to change his lifestyleleaving behind vices such as cigarettes.

“The truth is that I am taking care of myself, I am treating myself well, because just as I had told you, I had gone several days without sleeping. I’m on a diet, I’m eating well, I got rid of alcohol, a little bit, so when I really do it, it’s to enjoy the moment with people, but not anymore “mentioned a few days ago in a meeting with the press.

Fans remember Nodal's excesses

