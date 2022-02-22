you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The fact has unleashed hundreds of comments on Twitter.
Internet users have humorously commented that the recording is proof that ‘football is sacred’.
February 22, 2022, 07:16 AM
The title that maintains football as the king of sports is explained by the predominance it has throughout the planet. The excitement of the freckled game reaches various sectors of society. And the scope of the World Cup, as its maximum tournament, confirms this.
Months before the World Cup begins in Qatar, a video in which four nuns are seen playing soccer, dressed in their habits, seems to be the latest proof that the magic of sport catches no matter the time or place. Or at least that’s how the most passionate have identified it.
the joy of football
In the recording that has become a trend in social networks, you see four nuns playing soccer on a pitch in Rome, Italy.
In the clip you can see how one of them scores a goal and celebrates with enthusiasm. Later, one of them tries to hit the ball, but fails in the attempt. The laughter of her companions is evident in the video. Everything is joy.
“The Point of View Revolution”wrote the person who shared the record.
“The demonstration that football is sacred”commented a netizen.
No further details of the group of nuns have yet been released. Meanwhile, the words of Eduardo Galeano resound: “football is the only religion that does not have atheists.”
SPORTS
