Video of Pique ‘down in the hole’ listening to ex Shakira’s song goes viral

The separation between singer Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique continues to generate rumors and speculation. As in similar cases, there are many minute details that take on superlative relevance and information circulating that is not fully confirmed..

Reminder of the facts of the separation

In context, it’s good to remember they had a 12 year relationship.

They met at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where she did the closing show for the event. Over time, Shakira and Pique have established themselves as a very solid couple with no scandals between the two. Together they had two children. Until almost two months ago, rumors of a strong crisis began. The reason that circulated in the news portals was a series of infidelities on the part of the FC Barcelona player, which Shakira discovered and did not want to overlook. A few days later came the rumor of a depression of the beautiful Colombian. While the versions were already unstoppable, they released in a statement announcing their decision : ”We regret to confirm that we are separating.

For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, can we read in the text published by the communication agency of the artist.

Pique would have big regrets

Today, Pique would be sad and would like to find his wife. And this week, a video went viral.

In this recording, posted on TikTok on the account @carmonaa.23, thehe Barcelona star is seen in his car at the end of training. A group of fans were waiting for him and, in addition to capturing their worried and self-absorbed gesture, the player is seen pouting unhappily as he listens Inevitablea song by Shakira with very loud sound.

The single is part of the album ”Where are the thieves?”. The melancholy lyrics say: ”If it’s a matter of confessing, I don’t know how to make coffee and I don’t understand the Soccer. I think I’ve been cheating before, I play badly on the floor and I never wear a watch”.

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users commented en masse on the sequence. We read on Twitter:

”Poor kid, he’s sad and listens to his ex-wife…”

”He has no choice but to do this because she will never come back…”

”It’s too late, friend, you screwed up….”

”Lol, he’s listening to his favorite song…”

”The worst of all in these images is the face he makes miskine…”

