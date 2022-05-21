Video of the harassment of Poncho Zuleta to the singer Karen Lizarazo

An unacceptable situation that has sparked outrage and repudiation went viral on social networks. It’s about the harassment scene of the renowned vallenato singer, Poncho Zuleta, against the also artist, Karen Lizarazo.

In the videos broadcast on social networks, you can see the young singer trying to get Zuleta away, while he grabs her hard trying to kiss her; an aggression strongly questioned by users and various organizations through social networks.

The events occurred during a concert held in Montería, Córdoba, and they were captured by the attendees who spread what happened through videos that aroused the indignation of Internet users.

Reactions to bullying

Some of the comments on social networks indicate that the act of harassment was a clear example of violence against women in various spheres Well, apparently, the pressure would have made the young singer continue with the presentation even after the awkward moment.

For her part, Senator Angélica Lozano was one of the first to show disagreement with what happened, assuring that what is recorded in the videos is the product of the “disgusting sexist aggressions that women who try to make space for themselves in industries such as music have to experience.”

Karen Lizarazo did not experience an uncomfortable moment as they point out there. She was the victim of HARASSMENT by Poncho Zuleta. Disgusting sexist aggressions that women who try to open space in industries such as music have to experience. TOTAL rejection of this act of harassment. – Angelica Lozano Correa (@AngelicaLozanoC) May 20, 2022

It should be noted that in the recordings The discomfort of the singer is evident, who tries to separate Zuleta and turn his face away while he tries to kiss her by force. Another of the most reproached points was the apparent “complicity” of the other people on stage, who continue with the show even in the face of this situation.

