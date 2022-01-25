Video of Volkswagen ID.BUZZ found in charging … in Norway. Clever marketing operation?

A few days ago Volkswagen released a video in which for the first time we could see official images of ID.BUZZ, the electric minibus which will be presented on March 9th. According to what was communicated, the two specimens were, in a disguised version, leaving the factory in Hanover towards Spain, for a press event.

Strange therefore that one of these was intercepted by youtuber Bjorn Nyland, in Norway. The popular electric car expert was at one of the many Norwegian charging stations when an ID.BUZZ, with the same livery seen in the video, parked next to him:

Obviously Nyland did not miss the opportunity to film the prototype (or half of the series?) Showing in detail the exteriors, which now leave very little to the imagination. We therefore discover an array of sensors in the lower part of the front bumper, and a video camera in the unusual position of the lower part of the windshield.

Fully confirmed the use of the platform Volkswagen MEB, easily recognizable by the rear drum brakes. The headlights look almost identical to those of the ID.3, while the interior does not stand out very much, as it is covered by some tarpaulins. We don’t even have a look at the rear seats. The Volkswagen employees at one point decided to push away the curious youtuber, even if the whole situation seems very much a disguised marketing, just like the bodywork of ID.BUZZ …