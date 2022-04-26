VIDEO: Paulina Rubio suffers a tremendous wardrobe error and ends up showing EVERYTHING

Between his “Perrísimas Tour” with Alejandra Guzmán, Paulina Rubio taught more due to a locker room accident, what made that will show one of her breasts while performing the song “Mío”.

When he made a quick movement of his hands, the pronounced neckline of the “Golden Girl” blouse revealed her bust for a few moments, although the singer did not notice the accident and continued with the show.

Screenshot of Paulina Rubio’s accident. Photo: TikTok

Nevertheless, it was the fans who were at the show, who noticed the accident in one of the videos they recorded of the presentation and uploaded it to TikTok. The clip of the former Timbiriche showing too much has already been downloaded from the social network, due to its regulations that do not allow nudity.

This is not the only video that has been talked about lately, since it circulated ortro in which Rubio and Guzmán were seen completely ignoring each other, when they sang together “Hey, güera/Mío”. Recently, Niurka Marcos declared about it, defending the “Queen of Hearts” and calling the “Golden Girl” “envious”.

Additionally, Alejandra Guzmán recently surprised her fans, thanks to a video she posted on social media with her head shaved and completely tattooed.however it was a special effect that he used for his concert in New York City

The presentations of the tourPerrísimas Tour” began on April 15 in the United Statesa few days before Paulina Rubio’s mother was hospitalized for a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

You may also be interested in:

–Alejandra Guzmán appears with her head “shaved and tattooed”. Fans of Paulina Rubio accuse her of attracting attention

–Maribel Guardia wishes Susana Dosamantes a speedy recovery: “There are miracles”

–Niurka Marcos says envious to Paulina Rubio for her lack of chemistry with Alejandra Guzmán