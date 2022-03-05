VIDEO: Pepe Aguilar talks about whether he wants to be a grandfather soon and surprises with his answer

La Dinastía continues to grow in fame as one of the most talented families in regional Mexican music, and that is its members led by Pepe Aguilar and his children Ángela and Leonardo, as well as his niece Majo Aguilar, continue to reap successbecause their concerts like “Jaripeo sin Fronteras” as well as their recording materials have become monsters for the music industry due to the quality with which they work.

But that hasn’t stopped their personal lives from coming under public scrutiny, and this time the interpreter of “Por Mujeres como Tú” was put in check, who, in addition to being considered one of the most important figures in ranchera music, since he has become one of the few exponents who wears the charro suit and sings to put the name of Mexico on high throughout the world, does not leave aside his role as dad.

And it is that the youngest son of Don Antonio Aguilar, along with two of his children Leonardo and Ángela Aguilar have made people continue to be interested in those ranchera songs which are the inheritance of Don Antonio Aguilar.

The Aguilar Dynasty has become one of the most important for the industry and just as Pepe has made his children the promises of the genre, they asked him if he wants to become a grandfather soon and that the family of artists continues to expand.

The interpreter of “Por amorte” and “Prometiste” was very surprised by the questions of a presenter of “Despierta América”, but that did not prevent him from answering the uncomfortable question.

“That your mouth becomes pork rinds, at that moment I don’t even know what that word is “he said at first, but it was all a joke, because he immediately clarified his words and told the truth.

“Look, the tenths of providence say that what is going to happen will happen, so when they want to take that step they are not going to ask me, neither the boyfriend nor the girlfriend is going to tell me.” PEPE AGUILAR

It should be noted that Pepe Aguilar has four children, José Emiliano, Aneliz, Leonardo and Ángela, all of legal age and the last two with a great future in music.so many may think that with a child they could change their priorities.

It should be noted that Pepe, Ángela and Leonardo Aguilar have just announced their “Jaripeo without borders” tour with which they will reach various cities in the Mexican Republic.

