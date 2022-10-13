VIDEO. Perilous rescue of “Shakira”, a cow stuck for 24 hours after taking a dip in a Tarn river

the essential

Tarn firefighters intervened in Sémalens at a place called Lagrave, this Thursday, October 13 at the end of the morning, to help “Shakira” a cow stuck in the Agout for several hours. A perilous rescue that required several handling operations. Weakened, shocked and hypothermic, the animal was rescued and taken care of by a veterinarian.

This Thursday, October 13 around 11 a.m., about fifteen firefighters intervened at a place called Lagrave in Sémalens, to help a cow stuck in the Agout, a priori since the evening before. “They were about thirty, I don’t know what happened, they must have jostled each other and she fell… I found her this morning and immediately called the emergency services”, confided Frédéric Planté, the breeder very worried about his 600 kg Blonde d’Aquitaine which he nicknamed “Shakira”.

A perilous rescue that required several handling operations. “At first, we had to secure the animal by putting straps on its chest and its hindquarters. Then, we set up a strong puller that we installed on the fork of the telescopic tractor of But before getting the cow out by towing it, we had to cut the tree that was blocking it at the level of the basin, “explained Lieutenant Olivier Couquet, from the Mazamet rescue center (southern group).

“The next few hours will be decisive”

“These are always very complicated rescues because you don’t know how the animal will react. And although he was exhausted, there were kicks and kicks that could have hurt someone. So we have makes sure everything goes smoothly,” he added.

Weakened, shocked and in hypothermia, the animal was saved and taken care of by a veterinarian as soon as it was brought to safety on the bank. “The next few hours will be decisive…”, let go of the veterinarian after infusing “Shakira”.