Entertainment

VIDEO. Pigeon wing, sombrero kick, dribbling… Cristiano Ronaldo has taken up rugby!

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

By Simon Galinier
Published on

This amateur rugby player took himself for Cristiano Ronaldo while crossing the field with the ball at his feet. (©Screenshot)

This is THE video of amateur rugby which is making the buzz on the web, at the beginning of the week. Across the Channel, a player distinguished himself with a beautiful test in mode footballer.

A feat of 100 meters!

Pigeon wing, throwing a sombrero over an opponent and crazy dribbling all the way to the in-goal… This amateur rugby player will long remember this test as a soloist, in the face and under the beard of totally helpless opponents and dumbfounded. Admire this awesome feat!

One would almost believe that it is the striker with 5 Ballons d’Or, Cristiano Ronaldo, in open conflict with his English club Manchester United, from which he is about to be ousted, but the Portuguese does not is obviously not set to rugby. Nothing says, however, if this amateur rugby player has received proposals to change sports and take up football, but he has, in any case, the technique to shine with a round ball in his feet.

Was this article helpful to you? Note that you can follow Actu Rugby in the My Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jennifer Lawrence has (and wears) the Converse sneakers that everyone wants

10 mins ago

Camila Cabello victim of body shaming, she reacts through a poignant message

11 mins ago

The importance of representation for Daniel Franzese

21 mins ago

Leonardo DiCaprio in a relationship with Gigi Hadid? “They are very much in love, he has always had a weakness for her”

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button