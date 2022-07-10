Video: Plane made an emergency landing on the United States highway – USA – International

A tremendous scare was taken by passers-by and cars on a road in North Carolina (United States) after they saw a plane land on the road, as if it were a runway.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of July 3 and was recorded on a camera that the pilot wore on his head. The emergency landing occurred after the aircraft’s engine failed.

Vincent Fraser was the pilot in charge of carrying out the maneuver in the middle of those stressful minutes. Fraser was traveling with his mother-in-law in a single-engine 1967 Aero Commander 100, traveling back to his house after viewing a property.

When the vehicle began to fail, Fraser decided to land and luckily found Highway 74 in Swain County.. This route is characterized by being very straight and going in line. The problem is that it is very busy.

“The first thing that came to my mind was that I didn’t want to hurt anyone and I didn’t want to kill anyone. That was my main concern,” said the pilot for the WLOS television channel.

Fraser, originally from Cape Coral in Florida, was a Marine and although he has served as a pilot before, has less than 100 hours of flight experience.

In the interview, Fraser assured that it was “the grace of God” that allowed him to see a “perfectly aligned” path.

The video

The pilot had a GoPro camera with him that allowed him to record the entire moment. In the recording you can see how the aircraft is approaching the road while other cars pass.

When the other passing vehicles realized what was happening, most of them stopped or stepped aside to allow the aircraft to descend.

Within seconds, Fraser was able to land and stabilize his plane. In social networks they have applauded the skill of the pilot. The North Carolina Transit Police is already reviewing what happened.

“What an outstanding job and no injuries!” Sheriff Curtis Cochran said.

