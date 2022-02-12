VIDEO – Porto-Sporting ends up in a mega-brawl: players, stewards and ball boys involved

Porto-Sporting, match-championship in Primeira Liga, ended with the result of 2-2. But to make the news is the frightening brawl that was generated at the final whistle. In the penalty area the striker of the guests, Palinha, touched the face of the home goalkeeper Marchesin, who fell to the ground, pretending a lot of pain, only to get up to fight bitterly. At that moment the players of both teams became the protagonists of harsh words, shoving, even a few slaps, also involving the ball boys.

Ball boys and stewards are also involved

The referee was unable to calm the spirits, the security officers and the two benches intervened. In the end, after five minutes of total chaos, the bulletin tells of four expelled: Marchesin and Pepe for Porto, Palinha and Tabata for Sporting. Now it remains to be seen the reaction of the Portuguese federation, which could impose heavy penalties for both clubs.