video presentation on gameplay and history of the exclusive PS5 and PC – Nerd4.life

Ghostwire Tokyo it is finally shown in depth through a long presentation video which introduced elements of the story and gameplay of this weird and fascinating first person action by Tango Gameworks in an exclusive timeline for PS5 and PC.

The video retraces some elements of the story and the setting, and then leaves room for real gameplay phases, taken from one of the first phases of the game. This is a first-person shot game that has FPS elements but is decidedly more bizarre than a normal shooter, relying in effect on magic, special powers and horror veins in a real action in first person.

As it emerged earlier, the protagonist of the story will be Akito, a Japanese boy who finds himself in the midst of some sort of metaphysical apocalypse, like one of the few survivors of a mysterious fog that seems to wipe out people. After an accident, Akito merges with the spirit of a demon hunter called “KK”, who gives him extraordinary powers with which to fight threats.

The streets of Tokyo, now semi-deserted, are populated by disturbing creatures that recall the tradition of the yokai, that is the spirits, ghosts and bizarre presences that derive from the Japanese folklore, who have taken possession of the city. Following the advice of his ghostly companion, Akito will find himself having to manage his new powers, learning spells and figuring out how to counteract the superhuman abilities of creatures.

The protagonist can use a special technique called Ethereal Weaving, which through the movements of the hands and arms allows you to manage flows of energy and launch powerful attacks against enemies, as well as suck their essence with a golden thread.

At the end of the presentation you can also see an interview session with Shinji Mikami, Kenji Kimura, Masatoshi Yanagi, Reiko Hirashima, Junya Fujii, Suguru Murakoshi and Tsuyoshi Okugawa of Tango Gameworks, with the developers talking about various aspects of the creation of this particular title. .

As we have seen, Ghostwire Tokyo has the exit date set for March 25, 2022 on PS5 and PC and later also on Xbox Series X | S, considering that the development team is at this point an Xbox Game Studios first party.