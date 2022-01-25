video presents the graphics modes for Xbox Series X – Nerd4.life

With the release date of Dying Light 2: Stay Human getting closer and closer, Techland has released a new trailer dedicated to the version Xbox Series X of the game and at graphics modes selectable by users in possession of the Redmond home console.

As in the case of PS5, Dying Light 2: Stay Human on Xbox Series X allows you to choose three different graphics options, which affect resolution, framerate and even the use of ray tracing. Specifically, according to what has been reported, the following options will be available:

Performance Mode at 60 + FPS

Resolution mode with 4K

Quality mode with Ray Tracing active

Despite not being specified, we can assume that the Quality and Resolution modes may have a frozen framerate or that is around 30fps. It is also unclear at what resolution the Performance and Quality mode will present. In any case, you can get an idea of ​​the differences between the various graphic modes of Dying Light 2 in the video above. At the moment everything is silent regarding the Xbox Series S version, as well as those for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be available from February 4th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and later via Cloud on Nintendo Switch.