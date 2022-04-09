Video: “Proud mom!”, very emotional, Shakira shared the talent of her son Milan

Shakira shared the talent that her son has with the piano. Taken from social networks.

After strong rumors took over social networks due to an alleged estrangement between the singer-songwriter from Barranquilla and Gerard Piqué, unleashing a whole controversy around the statements of Shakira, on the reason why he does not want to marry the footballerthe barranquillera showed off the talent of her son Milan in networks.

The Colombian proudly shared through her social networks one of her favorite pieces on the piano, performed by her son Milan Piqué, of whom she had already shared the first concert in which she appeared on one occasion.

“One of my favorite pieces. Of my favorite peizas”wrote the interpreter of ‘Loba’ and ‘Hips don’t lie’ on her Instagram account, where she already has more than 72 million followers.

Here the full video of Shakira and Milan :

The artist showed how the little one develops on the piano

The clip has generated all kinds of reactions: already exceeds 697,000 views with about 144,000 ‘likes’ from fans la barranquilleraamong which they highlight that the boy inherited the same talent from his mother, although there were those who demanded new songs from him, since they consider that he has neglected his followers with his music.

Other comments highlight: “Just as talented as mom”; “What a pleasure it is to see the child follow in the footsteps of her mother, both she and he are so talented”; “what a talent this child has, definitely everything is inherited”; “Okay, and your music, when?”; “I can already see them on stage performing ‘Tú’ or ‘La Pared’” and “for more Milan that deigns to release music, than you, queen”among others.

Since Shakira became a mother, she has not stopped sharing every moment of her children on social networks and how she enjoys her role as a mother, as well as the moments when she is called to school to support school activities.

The relationship between the Colombian singer Shakira and the Barcelona player, Gerard Piqué, was born during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, has remained one of the most stable. Despite the fact that few things are known about her intimacy, both have shown on many occasions how much fun they have together and how much they enjoy her company.

One of the concerns that has always marked the relationship between Shakira and Piqué it was the theme of the marriage, something of which many versions have been heard, but which has not been carried out. Even the former manager of the Colombian singer confirmed that in the relationship it has not been a priority, but that it is in the couple’s plans.

The Barcelona player referred to this possibility in the interview he had with the renowned youtuber Jordi Wildwho in his program ‘The Wild Project’ was able to touch on some topics with the soccer player, among them, the possible marriage to Shakira, to which Piqué replied: “I haven’t asked him for the details. I’m like that too, one day I get horny and the next day I get married, It hasn’t happened but in reality if I get a day I’ll do it and that’s it”.

