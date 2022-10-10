VIDEO – Puma unveils its new film Fearless with Neymar Jr and Antoine Griezmann

The new film of the sports brand Puma, Fearless celebrate boldness. Among the faces of this campaign, Roméo Beckham, Neymar Jr and Antoine Griezmann come together to inspire young people.

On the eve of the Football World Cup, which will start on November 20, German sports brand PUMA presents its new film titled Fearless. Considered as “a statement that wants to be powerful, without taking itself seriously, in accordance with the values ​​of the brand” this new campaign is intended inspired and inspiring. The new generation of players made up of Nikitia Parris, Antony, Christian Pulisic and Roméo Beckham, face of the feline brand since December 2021, exchanges and sets in motion, encouraged by the greatest. The leaders of international football are not left out and we find the flagship striker of PSG Neymar Jr, the Blue Antoine Griezmann or the Bavarian, and young father, Kingsley Coman who make them dreamFootball Obsessed Teens”.

“Fearless” comes in a mantra which, for PUMA, means “to pursue a career as a player and a career as a mother means feeding on criticism to become even greater, it is to privilege the gesture rather than the result but, it’s also about winning at the city stadium against the big guys or changing the music of an evening to set the sound of the year”. Be fearlessis to be boldknow how to go beyond your limits and forget your fears in order to perform.

Much more than a mantra, Fearless also announces the arrival of a complete product campaign for the World Cupamong them, the new pairs of Future and Ultra sneakers and cleats which come in a bold chromatic range.

© Puma

Photo credits: Puma