Video report by Reinaldo Rueda condemns strikers and Falcao: criticism by Iván Mejía Álvarez | Colombia selection

Last Wednesday, February 16, Reinaldo Rueda met with the Executive Committee of the Colombian Federation, to present the report of the matches that the National Team lost against Peru and Argentina in the last double day of the South American Qualifiers, which seriously complicated the aspirations to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Álvaro González Alzate, president of Difútbol, ​​revealed hours after the meeting with the coach that Rueda Rivera played a complete video in which he analyzed the failures in the definition of the national team, revealing that the players created scoring options, but they did not specify them.

Rueda’s report received criticism, as some interpret it as a way to save his work plan and expose his targets, especially the attackers, for their failures to define.

Iván Mejía Álvarez reacted this Friday to Rueda’s attitude on his social networks. The well-known journalist asked: “Do you think it is correct that ‘RRR’ discharge responsibility for the failure of the National Team with a video showing the definition errors?”

Then, he analyzed what happened and I regret that Rueda, with his experience, has risked losing control and the good atmosphere within the National Team.

“I don’t know, without justifying them, with that attitude he totally lost control of the locker room, rare in a veteran DT like him,” he commented.