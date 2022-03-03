Video Revealed of Crash in North Las Vegas That Left 9 Dead – NBC4 Washington

NEVADA – North Las Vegas Police released multiple surveillance videos that captured the moment a speeding car collided with a minivan in a tragic accident that claimed the lives of nine people.

A Hispanic family lost their six children and another family member in the tragic accident. The victims were in a Toyota Sienna, where four children and three adults were traveling, who died at the scene.

Police released five video files taken from different angles showing the car speeding and not stopping at a red light at a busy intersection. All the videos cut off just before the two vehicles collide.

Video taken from the surrounding area shows the Dodge Charger speeding north on Commerce Street on Saturday, January 29.

The Dodge’s brake lights are never visible just before driver Gary Dean Robinson, who was killed on impact, ran a red light and crashed into a Toyota Sienna minivan on Cheyenne Avenue.

Authorities previously said Robinson, 59, was driving more than 100 miles per hour when the crash occurred.

A Hispanic couple lost their six children and another family member to a reckless driver who ran a red light and was speeding in North Las Vegas, according to authorities.

“They killed all our children, from the smallest to the largest. They did not leave us one, they are all dead,” said the mother of the victims after the harrowing accident.

The collision claimed the other passenger, Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, and the Hispanic family in the minivan: Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Rain Daylenn Zacharias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacharias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

Court records revealed that Robinson had a long history of driving violations, including three issued in 2021.