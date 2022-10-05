Video reveals the transformation process of Ana de Armas in Marilyn Monroe

Much has been discussed about Blonde, the film that is taking Cuban Ana de Armas to the top. The critics, although they bury the script and the long duration of the film, highly praise the actress who was born on the Island. And even many begin to speculate that she could be nominated for the next Oscars.

The praise is based precisely on the performance of the Cuban and the way she knew how to get into the skin of the great Marilyn Monroe. Not only the physical resemblance is impressive, but also the gestures.

Precisely about the incredible characterization of Ana de Armas to transform her into the iconic Hollywood diva, it has been commented on other occasions.

Even for the actress herself it was a complete surprise and satisfaction: “Seeing myself as Marilyn was really emotional. I had been working for maybe nine months at the time, and the first time I did the main wig with full makeup, I started to cry.

“My hair and makeup team started crying. Everyone was very excited, and it was a beautiful moment. And I felt that everything became real. It was so scary, but so beautiful at the same time.”

On this rigorous characterization work, Netflix shared a fast-motion video that summarizes all the changes that Ana de Armas went through to film Blonde.

Before each recording, the actress had to undergo a transformation process that lasted two or three hours.

On the reel we can observe the entire intense makeup process until we reach the moment where the wig is placed on her. They end with the characteristic hairstyle of the legendary American singer, actress and model who is brought to life by Ana de Armas in the film based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates.