VIDEO Rihanna pregnant: we found her favorite non-alcoholic drink… a delight sold in France

What has Riri been sipping as an aperitif since she is expecting her baby? According to her latest Instagram video, the it-girl loves a British soda that she tastes in a glass of champagne. Well yes, it is immediately more chic!

Since she announced her pregnancy, Rihanna never ceases to delight the Web with her ever more surprising looks (remember her vintage Chanel down jacket that she wore to announce the happy event) and her hairstyle from the 80s. If the princess of pop also shares her special beauty routine for pregnant women, she also revealed her favorite drink. Indeed, in the latest skincare video posted on Instagram, we discover Riri in her bathroom, detoxifying mask on her face and a well-creamed bidou, a flute of champagne in hand. Don’t worry, the drink she is sipping certainly contains bubbles… but not alcohol at all!

Ginger Ale Fever-Tree, Rihanna’s favorite soda during her pregnancy

100% natural ginger ale, the Ginger Ale Fever-Tree seduced our dear Riri! Created in 2005, this english brand revolutionizes the world of mixers, these tonics and sodas used to lengthen our cocktails. The recipe for their success? Natural ingredientsharvested by the so-called “plant hunters”, a little cane sugar, spring water… and that’s all ! To hell with sweeteners, preservatives and other artificial flavors. Froma mixture of three gingers – from India, Nigeria and Ivory Coast – this Ginger Ale offers sweeter notes than its cousin Ginger Beer, which has a stronger taste linked to the fermentation of ginger.

Aperitif: how to taste a Ginger Ale?

Ultra refreshingthe Fever-Tree Ginger Ale goes perfectly with many cocktails based on white alcohols. But you can also sip it on its own, chilled, in a glass… or rather a glass of champagne, like Rihanna, just to make this aperitif at the height of glam!