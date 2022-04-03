VIDEO: Russian helicopter explodes in the sky shot down by Ukrainians with British missiles considered the fastest in the world

The Starstreak is the fastest surface-to-air missile in the world and can travel at three times the speed of sound.

Russia has warned Britain that arms supplied to Ukraine will escalate the war and are “legitimate targets”.

The accusation of the country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom comes as the Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian helicopter from the sky using a British missile for the first time.

Dramatic images show the moment when the Mi-28N helicopter is hit by the Starstreak in the Lugansk regionin eastern Ukraine.

Defense Ministry sources said it is the first time the missile has been used to shoot down a Russian aircraft.

In the video, you can see the helicopter skimming the treetops before Starstreak hits it in the tail.

The missile can also be seen taking off through the trees towards its target.

The rear of the helicopter then bursts into flames and it falls to the ground.

Other images show the wreckage of the plane strewn across a highway as Ukrainian troops inspect it.

The two crew members aboard the helicopter were reported to have survived being shot down, although it is unclear whether they were captured by the Ukrainians.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said more weapons will be sent to kyiv after a conference held with military donors to the country.

“All arms supplies are destabilizing, particularly those mentioned by Wallace,” Ambassador Andrey Kelin said, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

“They exacerbate the situation, making it even bloodier. Apparently those are new high-precision weapons.

“Naturally, our military will see them as a legitimate target if those supplies cross the border into Ukraine.”

The conference of 35 nations helping Ukraine was organized by Wallace, who said “more lethal aid” would go to the country.

He said the Ukrainians will get longer-range artillery and the countries have also agreed to supply anti-ship missiles.

The UK has already sent thousands of anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, which have been used to deadly effect against the Russians.

But the Russian ambassador said that “wrong decisions of this kind are very dangerous, because they are aimed at fueling the conflict.”

“They reveal the desire to do us as much harm as possible,” he added.

He went on to state that the supply of more weapons will serve to fuel the idea “that there is no need for negotiations at this time”.

“This is the position of an ostrich, an attempt to bury one’s head in the sand in a fit of impotence and blind rage,” he said.

The Belfast-made missiles can be shoulder-mounted or attached to a vehicle and each missile splits into three darts to pierce armor before the warheads detonate.

The Starstreak is not a fire-and-forget system like other anti-aircraft missiles.

Darts are guided to targets by an operator on the ground, but this makes it difficult for the enemy to deploy countermeasures.

The Ukrainian troops were trained by Britain’s best Starstreak operators at a secret location.

The intensive training was aimed at preparing them to use the missiles in combat with a two- to three-week crash course.

Wallace previously said that the Starstreak system was ready for use imminently.

Britain recently said it would send another 6,000 anti-tank missiles and explosive weapons to Ukraine to help “keep the flame of freedom alive.”

