[+VIDEO] Salvadoran travels to the Coldplay concert and ends up singing on stage

Tatiana Solís lived the best day of her life at a Coldplay concert. The 23-year-old will never forget Sunday, May 8, when one of her greatest dreams came true.

Solís shared with his followers on Facebook that since 2015 he has been a fan of the group made up of Chris Martin, Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion.

With emotion, he traveled to the United States to be at one of the band’s concerts during their “Music of the Spheres” world tour and carried a sign that said Chris invite me to sing “Let Somebody”.

Tatiana traveled to the United States and brought a banner asking Chris to sing with him. Photo: Facebook Tatiana Solis



What he never imagined was that his request would come true and he would end up singing with his favorite band.

In one of the videos he shared, it is seen how a security guard approaches and asks him to go on stage. Incredulous, she runs with an El Salvador flag and hugs Chris.

Then they began to sing in front of thousands of fans the song “Let Somebody”.

“I have no words to express everything I felt and continue to feel. I do not have the best voice on the planet, but my only intention was to be able to hug Chris and I take away a beautiful memory of how magical I felt that moment, in the videos you can see his joy and how kind he was to me, “wrote the Salvadoran.

On stage they shared hugs and sang together. Photo: Facebook Tatiana Solis



Before leaving the concert, Chris looked for her in the audience and blew Tatiana a kiss. Her experience was shared on social media and went viral. “I still believe it was a dream,” she said.

“Never stop dreaming and wishing for everything you want to accomplish until it comes true,” added the Coldplay fan.

Tatiana Solís is a Salvadoran fan of Coldplay since she was 12 years old. Photo: Facebook Tatiana Solis

