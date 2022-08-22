Video: Selena Gomez shows on house tour the beach mansion where she records her reality show

Selena Gomez gave her fans a tour of the beach house where she records her reality show

the texan singer Selena Gomez, 30, took a house tour of the Malibu home where she filmed the reality show ‘Selena + Chef.’

Through a video, lasting almost four minutes, the interpreter of ‘Ice Cream’ took us to discover the most intimate corners of the residence where you will put your culinary skills to the test.

“Welcome to my beach vacation home where I am currently filming the fourth season of ‘Selena + Chef,'” the actress is also heard saying at the start of her tour.

main room

The tour of the residence began in the main room, which is made up of a light-colored modular sofa, a wooden coffee table, as well as a white piece of furniture for the television screen.

Living room

The living room, located just to one side of the door that connects to the backyard, has four individual green sofas, a circular coffee table, various works of art and a fireplace.

Kitchen

The kitchen, which is the room you’ll see the most on the HBO Max reality show, is open and quite spacious. It is equipped with white cabinets, high-end appliances, a bar, as well as a central island that works to prepare food, but also as a breakfast area for several diners.

Terrace

The terrace, from which you have direct access to the beach, has various outdoor furniture, a fireplace and comfortable sun beds.

What else does the beach mansion from ‘Selena + Chef’ have?

The property, which is the same one that opened its doors a few years ago to house the series ‘Hannah Montana’is Tudor style and was built in 1979.

It has an extension of 5,653 square feet, with seven bedrooms, with eight bathrooms, with a hall, with a kitchen, with a dining room, with a living room, with a main room, with a television room, with an office, with a terrace, with a laundry room. , with garage for three vehicles, among other rooms.

Outside, on its 0.60-acre lot, the property has a terrace and direct access to the beach, with the pool being the main absentee from this very nice residence.

To see more images of the residence where Selena Gomez records ‘Selena + Chef’click here.

