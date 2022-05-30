VIDEO Selena Gomez: these two brands of pharmacy and made in France of which the actress is a total fan

Nothing is too good or too simple for Selena Gomez. A few weeks before the release of the second season of Only Murders in the Building on Disney+, the American actress and singer has shared on the networks her complete skincare routine. Followed by more than 322 million subscribers on Instagram, she does not hesitate to to show oneself without artifice. She has long advocated self-acceptance. If she talks a lot about body positivism, lately it’s mental health which interested her very much. The subject is particularly close to her heart and she has even created her own association, Wondermind. It is therefore normal for Selena Gomez to talk to her fans about effective, but above all accessible products.

Selena Gomez cracks for two French brands, sold in pharmacies

A true fan of beauty, Selena Gomez regularly shares her discoveries. The one who launched, in September 2020, her own make-up brand called Rare Beauty does not hesitate to talk about his favorite products. And there’s something for every budget! In a video, reposted by her friend and nail artist Tom Bachik, we see the star using 5 very accessible and reasonably priced beauty products. It starts with an aloe vera gel, then cleans his face with the Hydra Boost Exfoliating Cream from Neutrogena ($11.49). She then continues with a French product with volcanic water from Vichy ! She applies the Perfecting tonic lotion of the Pureté Thermale range of Gingham (€12.50, 200 ml) using a reusable cotton ball. Ideal for combination skin, this lotion helps to perfect make-up removal and prepare the skin for care. Then Selena Gomez goes to the skincare step with an eye contour: the Resveratrol-lift eye lifting treatment of Caudalie (€35.90, 15 ml), one of pharmacy brand bestsellersand composed with 97% ingredients of natural origin. The actress finishes with the Serum BrightBoost also from Neutrogena ($26.99). A simple and effective routine that does not explode the wallet. And given her doll complexion, we’re going to steal a few ideas from her.

hurry