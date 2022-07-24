VIDEO. Separation of Shakira and Gerard Pique: the footballer booed in Las Vegas during a friendly match against Real Madrid

the essential

On the night of Saturday to Sunday, in Las Vegas, FC Barcelona played a friendly match against Real Madrid. Gerard Pique was the target of whistles from the public who obviously chose sides during the player’s break with international star Shakira.

The season has not yet started as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona were already playing a Clasico. The two Spanish giants clashed in Las Vegas, in the United States, for a friendly meeting in front of a packed stadium. The Catalans win 1-0 thanks to a superb strike from rookie Raphinha in the 27th minute.

If a Barcelonnais had a less good evening than his teammates, it was defender Gerard Piqué. Separated from the star of the song Shakira for a few weeks following a case of adultery, the Spaniard suffered the bronca of the American public who, between star of football and star of the song, made his choice.

Each ball touched by Gerard Pique triggers a shower of whistles from the stands, followed by chants in tribute to the Colombian star “Shakira! Shakira!”. It must be said that the star couple has greatly marked the pop culture of a generation, like the couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The announcement of the break, which is more because of an alleged adultery of the Spanish defender, had upset Internet users.

This time, against Real Madrid, the whistles against the Barcelonnais have nothing to do with football.