VIDEO SERVICE. Indaco Instant is born, the Trentino e-commerce: “ But we are not Amazon: we also aim to make the territory grow and tell the stories of the products ”

TRENTO. “A team project with a prospective and strategic vision”. Like this Roberto Simoni, president of Federcoop, presents Indigo Instant, the solution of e-commerce Made in Trentino developed by the pool of companies that won the project for the creation of the territory’s online sales platform last spring. “It is a delicate phase: the province is going through difficult times due to the Covid epidemic but the criticalities are also evident at an economic level. But in this context, important opportunities can arise that must be grasped in order to grow “.

2022 opens with the market debut of Indigo Instant (Here info), a solution designed and built to meet the needs of small manufacturing companies, merchants and traders. A first release following the last few months characterized by a strong propensity for research and development guaranteed by the collaboration with theUniversity of Trento. The community of companies and responsible consumers also starts, a consultancy to expand the bases of adherents and accompany the growth of this proposal. It will be fully operational within 12 months.

“This kind of platforms – adds Simoni – it has had double-digit developments and this trend is not temporary. We are witnessing a radical change in doing business: companies, trade and habits are profoundly changed due to the epidemic and the lockdown. Cooperation also questioned the best solutions to provide answers and face these new dynamics. The larger and more structured realities would in any case have undertaken a strengthening of this assest but perhaps in a more individual form. The dimension, on the other hand, is complex and there are also smaller companies that need to be accompanied. Cooperation in this sense must have an active role and confrontation skills to support the economy, sociability And the community“.

The Indaco Instant platform wants to put companies and their market objectives at the center, starting from the products and services offered to the public. “In recent years – continues Simoni – small companies have suffered from competition from the global e-commerce giants that make centralization and the logic of globalization their strengths. The pandemic has amplified these effects. This solution allows us to imagine a different future but with the territory as protagonist. In the coming months, further innovations will be made available in the field of logistics, payment tools and data analysis “.

In short, Indaco Instant starts from the bottom, from the territory and the quality of Trentino products, in a glocal logic: the distribution of products and services with tools and methods capable of competing on the global market, respecting the local culture and tradition. “The platform – he comments Pompeo Viganò, president of Delta Informatica and lead company, with the Trentino Federation of Cooperation – was developed by all Trentino companies. The basis is cooperation but the proposal wants to be open and welcome many other supply chains, Which for instancetourism and the agronomic system to enhance the particularities and find an important qualitative and quantitative return between the buyer and the producer“.

A project strongly supported by the Province. “The facts are showing us – he explains in a note because he is engaged in the Provincial Council councilor Achille Spinelli – how the pandemic is a more lasting condition than expected. Trade is also penalized both by the slowdown in mobility and by the changes in the consumption habits of each of us. We hope that initiatives such as Indaco will contribute to the relaunch of trade through innovative methods and technologies that aim at the consolidation and growth of the local economy and at favoring a rapprochement of consumers with the short supply chain. ”

Indaco Instant is scalable: the basic version can be customized and adapted to the specific needs of the individual company, so as to expand the market to more structured entrepreneurial realities. The thought naturally goes to those giants already present and strong on the market, Amazon primarily, against which you enter into competition. “This proposal – continues Viganò – is not a competitor to anyone, it is not an Amazon from Trentino but it represents a showcase for development: an aggregation of supply and demand, a commitment to stimulate the growth and enhancement of communities, tell stories and traditions. That is, to create an identity around the product that allows the territory to express itself. We feel the responsibility strongly and we want to start with enthusiasm “.

An e-commerceeasy and immediate, defined at ” zero impact“For small businesses. In fact, the platform does not require integration with company systems or the adaptation of the internal organization to the new activity. To open the virtual showcase, only photos and descriptions of the products and services offered to the public are required. The Indaco team will support companies and small producers in finding and managing content; window activation times and internal costs are also reduced.

The canon it was set at 69 euros per month and for the first companies there are no additional costs, such as preliminary studies, business and market analyzes. “Selling online – he adds Alessandro Zorer,research and development director of Delta Informatica – has never been easier and faster. For a relative fee, companies can focus on marketing your products and services. All technological aspects are managed externally by the pool of companies headed by Indaco “.

The new platform aims to offer a simple solution “ but the Indigo service offering is of high value. E-commerce is treated and managed not only as a technological solution – highlights Zorer – Indaco has invested in services to companies and is able to provide the best answers regarding logistics and delivery, the warehouse, flow management, payment systems, any returns and ongoing assistance to companies. To do this, some of the logistics companies present in the area have been involved and it is integrating the best skills and abilities, thus making it possible to provide companies that will join innovative services already available and integrated into the solution “.

The companies participating in the initiative will set up shortly a new venture (NewCo), through which the phases of industrialization, marketing, after-sales assistance as well as all the contractual management for the enhancement of the project results will be structured, thus guaranteeing the development and sustainability of the business initiative.

“This is an opportunity – he saysMaurizio Gianordoli, to CEO of Sociat IT – to be on the market at 360 degrees in a very short time. The Instant part will be accompanied by a marketing component with classic but also innovative strategies “

The market launch of the platform Indigo Instant it is accompanied by the creation of two distinct communities: “The first – he declaredMichele Tait administrator of Trentino Social Tank – is intended for entrepreneurs from Trentino, both those who have already started an e-commerce project and those who intend to undertake it; the second is intended for final consumers, interested in understanding the behind the scenes of e-commerce and how their purchasing behavior can guarantee better environmental and social sustainability “.

Registration for the community for entrepreneurs is accessible from the website, while the one for consumers is available on the Indaco Facebook page. Both communities provide training and information activities, both online and face-to-face, in order to facilitate the exchange of experiences.

“This is a first important result, the result of the joint work of the entrepreneurial subjects who believed in the initiative. Our platform drastically breaks down the entry barriers to the world of online sales, which so far have held back many companies, especially small and medium-sized companies. Now we can really talk about e-commerce for everyone “, concludes Simoni.

Indaco is a pool of companies that won the provincial tender for the creation of an e-commerce platform for companies and shops in Trentino in an inclusive and sustainable way: Delta Informatica, Trentino Federation of Cooperation, Social It software consulting,Real Web, Trentino social Tank, Shair.Tech And Okkam. Active collaborations are withthe University of Trentoand the Bruno Kessler Foundation.