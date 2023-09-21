Video | Shakira and Fuerza Resida launch ‘El Jefe’ and this is how their collaboration gets heard

There is no doubt that Shakira is experiencing one of the best moments of her career, Well, the Colombian continues to achieve success with songs and collaborations that establish her as one of the most influential Latin artists today. The “Pez Descalzos” singer released a new song with regional Mexican group “Fuerza Regida”.

Just a few days ago we saw the Colombian receive the Video Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement, thus becoming the first Latin artist to receive it. Shakira joins a list that includes Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Missy Elliot.

Besides, She gave a spectacular performance on the VMA stage after not performing there for 17 years. The Colombian toured throughout his career, performing the songs that took him to the peak of popularity, as well as his most recent hits.

And if that wasn’t enough, He was awarded the honor for Best Collaboration with his compatriot Karol G, with whom he composed the song “TQG”. Shakira has also recently collaborated with Manuel Turizo, with whom she created “Copa Vecia”, as well as with Rave Alejandro, with whom she collaborated on “Te Felicito”, both great hits.

Shakira launches new collaboration

The Colombian is preparing to score another hit on the worldwide popularity charts with “El Jefe”. With Mexican regional group Fuerza Regida, who are originally from California, United States.

Fuerza Resida also has several nominations, such as iHeartRadio Music Awards, Premios Billboard Latino, Premios Lo Nuestro and Premios Juventud. Similarly, he debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list with the song “Bebe Dame”, a collaboration with Grupo Frontera, and peaked at number 25.

The new song has mountain rhythms and sounds, Which refers to the new Corridos Tumbados and was released not long ago, so now it can be heard on all streaming and video platforms.

