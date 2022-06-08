VIDEO: Shakira reappears dancing with Nick Jonas, after separation from Gerard Piqué

Amid strong rumors of infidelity Gerard Piqué, Colombian singer Shakira He showed that he does not let himself be defeated and continues with his life in a positive way, after concluding his separation with the footballer, after more than a decade of relationship and two children.

On TikTok, a video of the interpreter of “Bare feet” in which it is appreciated that he does a fun dance routine, along with the members of the jury of the program “Dancing with my self” who immediately became viral.

Relaxed and with a serene attitude before everything that is happening, Shakira reappeared with the most smiling along with Nick Jonas and actress Liza Koshi. The Colombian is a member of the jury of the “talent show” of NBC.

And it is that, the breakup of the couple took all their followers by surprise, because after 12 years of being together, they announced their separation in an untimely manner.

The announcement of their separation was made known through a joint statement in a brief statement released to the press in which no reference was made to the reasons for the breakup.

After it was made public, their separation, these days there has been speculation about the reasons why the relationship between the two stars ended.

Among the most publicized by the media, there is an alleged infidelity on the part of Gerard Piqué and that it is even said that the soccer player is a sexual addict and that he not only cheated on the mother of his children with one but with several.

Despite everything that circulates on social networks, the Colombian, who also received a strong scare, after the heavy fall her father suffered, has chosen to look forward and project a positive image as evidenced by the video.

Watch the video here: