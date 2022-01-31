video shows a mini-boss version of the Guardian Monkey, never discovered before – Nerd4.life

AppleAle, the administrator of the official Telegram group of Multiplayer.it, shared with us a recent discovery related to Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, the action game from FromSoftware. As you can see in the video above, a glitch appeared in the game mini-boss version of the Guardian Monkey.

There Guardian Monkey of Sekiro, we remember, is a particular boss, who even after being “defeated” resurrects for a phase two of the bossfight. Furthermore, subsequently, it is possible to find her in a second arena, during which you have the opportunity to give her the real coup de grace. In this video, however, we can see that the boss appears again inside his own arena, where it is also possible to see that the giant carp is present (which indicates that we are in a phase of the game after the defeat of the monkey, seen that the carp quest is in the last unlockable game region).

As reported by AppleAle, there are several oddities in this fight. First of all, he is not considered a boss, as he has a normal life bar and does not have a stage two. Also, he wakes up like a normal Sekiro mini-boss. The creature starts the fight already facing the player and immediately uses the feces throw: the normal boss fight does not start like this. Its moveset is chaotic, deals a lot more damage than usual and is more resilient.

It is not clear why the creature appears in this position. AppleAle assures that it is not the result of mods or other intentional changes. The creature appeared through the activation of a series of glitches, which could have activated a piece of code “turned off” in the base game. Hard to say exactly what happened.

Sekiro is one of the most popular games of the public in recent years and it’s always nice to discover new secrets or quirks. Streamers are still dedicated to it today, as Mitchriz on Twitch demonstrates, who finished the game blindfolded in 4 and a half hours.