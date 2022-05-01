NewsUS

Video shows how devastating tornado destroys dozens of homes in Kansas – USA – International

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

close


close

Tornado in Andover

Image of the devastating tornado in Andover.

Image of the devastating tornado in Andover.

Despite the destruction caused by the tornado, authorities reported no deaths.

A video recorded the moment in which a devastating tornado destroys several homes in a small town in the United States in a matter of seconds.

The incident was recorded in the vicinity of Andover, in the state of Kansas, last Friday. The tornado moved through the area at speeds of up to 165 miles per hour.

-Also read: Madonna, in love with Medellin.

Authorities preliminarily reported that no human losses were reported in the event, although it did leave several people injured.

-Also read: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities with sexual clauses.

According to local press reports, more than a dozen tornadoes have been registered between Kansas and Illinois in at least 48 hours.

-Also read: The mysterious murders of gay men in Medellin continue.

TIME

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

Source link

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Backlogs at Orlando ICE office have migrants sleeping outside

14 mins ago

Dominican pride – Dominican student will speak before NASA experts in the United States

26 mins ago

Deaths and horrific injuries: Consequences of Trump’s border wall | Univision Immigration News

38 mins ago

Video shows how devastating tornado destroys dozens of homes in Kansas – USA – International

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button